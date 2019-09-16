  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Church arsonist jailed for parole breach

Monday, September 16th, 2019

A former Christchurch man jailed in 2016 for arson that caused $2.3 million damage to a church there has admitted breaching parole in Gisborne.

Cheyenne Destiny Jade Reed, 38 burned down St Margaret’s Presbyterian Church in Farrington Ave, Bishopdale, during May 2016. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,