A new chapel for St Bede’s College

A new chapel at St Bede’s College in Christchurch was consecrated and opened last Thursday.

Bishop Paul Martin presided at the ceremony and preached.

Those attending included emeritus bishop Basil Meeking, David Kennerley, the New Zealand leader of the Society of Mary, former Rector of St Bede’s, Des Darby, twenty-five priests, many of whom were old boys.

The Rector Justin Boyle, staff and students, members of the boards of Proprietors and Trustees, representatives of the building firm and friends of the College were also in attendance.

In his homily, Martin, who was formerly the deputy Rector of St Bede’s said that it was a wonderful and unusual privilege for a bishop to be able to dedicate the new chapel of a school in which he himself has taught as a priest.

He thanked those whose generous gifts of vision, money, time and talent have made an inspired vision into a tangible and visible reality.

“At one level you have been generous to the college and to future generations of the St. Bede’s community. But most of all you have gifted to God a place for Him to dwell among us,” he said.

“Know today the gratitude of God to and for each one of you. May you and your families be abundantly blessed for your generosity.”

Boyle said the chapel is the college’s most important building.

“The return of the chapel is a clear statement of who we are and what we stand for, a Catholic, Marist College, and we welcome its return,” said Rector Boyle.

The dedication of the chapel marked the conclusion of a seven-year, $20 million rebuild and refurbishment of St Bede’s.

Devastated by the 2011 earthquakes, the chapel was demolished.

For seven years a temporary chapel was used, while funding was secured to enable a rebuild.

The campus master plan was re-designed to place the chapel at the forefront of the school.

