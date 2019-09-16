NZ resident healer faces murder charges in Fiji

Huge crowds are gathered at the Nadi Magistrates Court in Fiji today after news broke a man had been charged in relation to the deaths of a family in the Nausori Highlands last month

Police have charged a man who holds Permanent Residency status in New Zealand with five counts of murder and one of attempted murder in relation to the deaths of the family of five from Legalega. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.