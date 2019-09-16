  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Patriarch Bartholomew: The gift of the relics is a crucial step

Monday, September 16th, 2019

In an exclusive interview, Patriarch Bartholomew, the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople speaks of his surprise at Pope Francis’ unexpected gift, and says how the key to evangelization is through service.’

He also mentions the fires in the Amazon, and explains the spiritual and theological reasons why we need to be committed to the environment. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,