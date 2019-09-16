Pope heads to Asia seeking dialogue, peace and ecological solidarity

For experts and locals alike, it seems Pope Francis’s upcoming visit to Thailand and Japan will not only highlight the Vatican’s strong ties with interreligious communities in each country, but it could also help the pope advance his ecological and peace-making agenda.

Speaking to Crux, Adul Smanyaphirak, a Muslim living in Bangkok, said that for Thai people generally, “the pope’s visit is a great honor.”

Though the visit will be especially meaningful for Christians, the majority of whom are Catholic, “You will be surprised when you see how all Thais pay respect to him. I mean all Thai religions,” Smanyaphirak said, adding that each of Thailand’s religious communities “live together with respect.” Read more

