Prince Charles attending Cardinal Newman’s canonisation

The Prince of Wales will travel to Rome to attend Cardinal John Henry Newman’s canonisation at the Vatican next month.

“As one who has been a lifelong champion of the spiritual in everyday life, to promote understanding between faiths, and who has sought to alleviate poverty and disadvantage through his charitable work, the Prince of Wales is particularly qualified to mark the canonisation which will be such a significant and joyful moment for this country,” a statement from Clarence House says.

Newman, who lived from 1801 to 1890, was a prominent member of the Oxford Movement in the Anglican church.

This movement advocated reintroducing older practices into worship.

Initially an Anglican priest, Newman converted to Catholicism in 1845.

He became a Catholic priest soon after and was created a cardinal by Leo XIII in 1879.

His hymns, poetry and theology have made a global contribution to the canon of Church.

He was also known for his work with poor communities.

When he died at the age of 89, more than 15,000 people lined the streets of Birmingham for his funeral.

Newman was beatified by Pope Benedict XVI in Birmingham during the pope’s 2010 visit to the United Kingdom.

He will be the first English saint since the Forty Martyrs were canonized in 1970, and the first British saint since Scottish St. John Ogilvie in 1976.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who is the Archbishop of Westminster and president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, says he is “delighted” Prince Charles will be at the canonisation ceremony.

“Cardinal Newman’s exploration of faith, depth of personal courage, intellectual clarity and cultural sensitivity make him a deeply admired follower of Christ.

“His ministry, especially among the poor, is a permanent sign of the Church’s pastoral compassion and a challenge to us all today.”

While the Prince of Wales has confirmed his attendance, the British Government has yet to announce who will be representing them at the canonisation.

