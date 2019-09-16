  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
How Stalin’s daughter became a Catholic

Monday, September 16th, 2019

Svetlana Stalina was Stalin’s daughter. She grew up in an atmosphere where God was never mentioned. Her father ruled over a Communist Party and government that did its best to minimize religion’s role in people’s lives—or use it to advance communist ideology.

In the long run, however, that temporal power was not stronger than the example of Stalin’s Georgian mother—Svetlana’s paternal grandmother. Read more

