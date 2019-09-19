More than 2,000 aborted remains discovered at doctor’s home

An investigation has been launched by police after more than 2,000 remains of aborted children were found at the former home of late-term abortionist Dr. Ulrich “George” Klopfer in Will County, Illinois.

Klopfer passed away on September 3. Nine days later, an attorney representing his family contacted the Will County coroner’s office, reporting that “medically preserved fetal remains” had been discovered on the property and requesting proper removal. It was discovered that a total of 2,246 fetal remains were on the property.

Authorities say there is no evidence that Klopfer was performing abortions at his house in Illinois.Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.