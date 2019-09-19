Euthanasia referendum question uses euphemisms

The question for the possible euthanasia referendum should avoid euphemisms and ask directly whether Kiwis support assisted suicide, National MP Maggie Barry says.

Barry, one of the fiercest critics of David Seymour’s End of Life Choice Bill, said the proposed question released on Wednesday was “misleading and too narrow”.

Barry said the question was over-reliant on the name of the bill, which was euphemistic.

