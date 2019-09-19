  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Māori, Pasifika teens: More discrimination from teachers than peers

Thursday, September 19th, 2019

A report, He Whakaaro, says nearly 15 per cent of Māori students and 12 per cent of Pasifika students said teachers were unfair to them because of their ethnicity in the previous year, but only 3 per cent complained of bullying related to their ethnicity. Continue reading

