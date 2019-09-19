Missionary parenting

Can parenting be a missionary activity?

In the current environment of secularity within the first world, where all belief systems compete for adoption, the Christian faith has distinct advantages.

Much like the day of Elijah calling down fire as visible proof of the superiority of his God, the climate of secularity demands a new apologetic—one that moves from the theoretical to the actual.

Few today seem to be asking the questions of modernity, that is, “What is truth?”

Today’s apologetic in many respects is far more practical: “What works?”

“What will help keep my family whole?”

And, “Where can I see truth?”

And it is in the real-world answering of these questions that Jesus-followers corner the market.

And none more than Christ-following parents.

What we are really talking about is revealing the Kingdom of God as a family.

My simple definition of the Kingdom of God is: What things look like when Jesus gets his way.

For a family, the Kingdom of God is often revealed through the faithful way that parents shepherd their children.

It looks much different than the world’s shifting ideas that change from generation to generation.

The kingdom effect is both universal and eternal.

This difference is far greater than a weekly polishing up and shuttling of children to church.

It is a difference of kingdom allegiance.

This year, I am preaching through Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount (Matt. 5-7) in order to help our church family understand the counter-cultural way that kingdom citizens live.

In Matthew 5:37, Jesus states in bold red letters, “Let what you say be simply ‘Yes’ or ‘No’; anything more than this comes from evil.”

Many biblical teachings can be difficult to understand, but this is not one of them. It is simple to understand, and simple to apply.

To Christ-following parents, the applications are entirely counter-cultural, and it is in the applying of Jesus’ words that we have the opportunity to show the world how well a family works when Jesus gets his way.

Here are six implications of Jesus' teachings for the benefit of thriving missionary families.

