2018 Census: some random stats on religion

According to the 2018 Census the Destiny Church has 1722 adherents.

To put that in context against other indigenous Christian movements, Ratana has more than 40,000, Ringatū has more than 10,000, and other individual Pentecostal Churches are far larger.

Twenty thousand people put Jedi as their religion, and more than 4,000 put Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.

The are almost as many Zoroastrian believers as followers of Brian Tamaki.

