Bishop O’Connell – approachable and encouraging

He could talk with anyone at any time, he was very approachable and he was a great optimist.

These were some of the many positive attributes of Bishop Stuart O’Connell, SM, recalled by speakers at a requiem Mass at Owairaka in Auckland on August 9.

Bishop O’Connell, Bishop Emeritus of Rarotonga, died on August 2, at St Joseph’s Home in Ponsonby, aged 84. Read more in NZ Catholic

