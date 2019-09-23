  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Some children can’t remember when they had a home

Monday, September 23rd, 2019

At Lifewise, when we speak to rangatahi about their experiences of homelessness, many of them tell us that they can’t remember a time when they had a safe, secure, stable home.

Imagine that, growing up without a home, living day to day, week to week, month to month, never knowing when you might find the next “safe” place to stay. Read more

