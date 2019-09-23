Last Chance: Hear St Louis Jesuits on Great Catholic Music online

A chance to listen to the St Louis Jesuits free of charge is on offer from Free audio web streaming service Great Catholic Music (GCM).

GCM says it has made the recordings available this week to honor the St. Louis Jesuits’ “music legacy”. The group is getting together for the last time for its final performance on 29 September.

The St Louis Jesuits’ music is on air for an hour a day at 11 a.m. (EST) from 23 to 28 September. It is available online on GCM’s mobile app at: GreatCatholicMusic.com and on Alexa devices.

A GCM representative says the streaming service planned the special programming to pay tribute to “a big milestone for Catholic music.”

The musicians first met and began composing music together as young Jesuit scholastics in the early 1970s while at St. Louis University.

Since then they have recorded 35 albums and several anthology collections.

They also inspired a generation of Catholic liturgical music.

Among their songs are “One Bread, One Body” and “Earthen Vessels,” which have become staples of Catholic liturgies.

The concert has been flagged as “a nostalgic celebration of the [group’s] most beloved hymns and songs for worship and personal prayer, both as St. Louis Jesuits and as solo artists,”.

GCM is a project of the Living Bread Radio Network, a group of Catholic radio stations in northeast Ohio.

Source

News category: World.