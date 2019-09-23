Hong Kong Christians fear religious freedom could be ‘gone forever’

Hong Kong Christians fear freedom of religion could be “gone forever” despite the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill and leader Carrie Lam’s efforts to ease tensions in the administrative region.

Christians and pro-democracy supporters are worried the Chinese government could make another attempt to ramrod legislation in Hong Kong that would specifically target the faith community and strip basic human rights.

Before the bill was withdrawn, it triggered three months of unrest. Read more

