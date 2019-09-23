Pope Francis slams ‘abuse’ of Alzheimer’s sufferers, carers

Pope Francis appealed Wednesday for greater support for people suffering from Alzheimer’s and their carers, saying those with the disease were often abused.

Sufferers “are often victims of violence, mistreatment and abuse that crushes their dignity,” Francis said during his weekly general audience at the Vatican, in a message to mark World Alzheimer’s Day on September 21.

"Let us pray for the conversion of hearts, and for those affected by Alzheimer's, for their families and for those who care for them lovingly," he said.

