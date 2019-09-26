Vietnam diocese trains laity to become church reporters

A diocese in northern Vietnam has started training parishioners how to become reporters so they can help promote evangelization and share church news with local people.

The Hung Hoa Diocesan Communication Committee and Yen Bai Deanery held the first ever course on communication skills Sept. 19 and 20. The 24 attendees, mostly in their 20s to 40s, came from 20 parishes based in Yen Bai Province.

During the course at An Thinh Church, Nghia Yen District, they were taught how to write online reports on church activities in their areas for the diocesan website (www.giaophanhunghoa.org) in the future.

They also learned how to use their smartphones to take quality pictures to accompany their reports and received special classes in communicating Catholic spirituality.

Father Joseph Tran Quy Tuan, head of the committee, said the media play a major role in spreading news rapidly in society. “We should share church news with one another and have communion with other people,” he said. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.