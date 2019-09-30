Catholic press sued for copyright infringement over song

A copyright infringement case has been brought to court alleging Bernadette Farrell’s 1993 song “Christ Be Our Light” is a copy of the song “Emmanuel” composed by Vincent A. Ambrosetti in 1980 and published that same year.

A lawsuit between Ambrosetti and his publishers against Farrell and her publishers has been filed with the federal court in Indiana.

“Emmanuel” is well known and has been the top revenue producing musical composition of Ambrosetti and within the International Liturgy Publications musical catalogue. Read more

