  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

First names and beanbags for prison inmates

Monday, September 30th, 2019

Prisoners are called by their first name and there are beanbags instead of tables in the visitors’ room.

There’s a change in the air at Waikeria Prison, with the feeling that a switch has been turned on the way the Department of Corrections facility is traditionally run. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,