In South Korea, abortion performed on wrong woman by mistake

Police in South Korea are investigating a doctor who mistakenly performed an abortion on the wrong woman in August.

The mix-up was due to an inadvertent switch of medical charts, and a failure to confirm the patient’s identity before the procedure, CNN reports.

A Vietnamese woman pregnant with a 6-week-old baby entered a gynecology clinic in the Gangseo district of Seoul on Aug. 7. She was supposed to receive a vitamin shot, but the nurse mixed up her identity and instead gave her an anesthesia injection, local police said. Read more

