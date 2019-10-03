Canadian man’s sculpture of refugees unveiled by Pope Francis

A Canadian artist’s sculpture has been unveiled in St. Peter’s Square by Pope Francis as part of a Mass for the World Day for Migrants and Refugees.

“I wanted this artistic work here in St. Peter’s Square to remind everyone of the evangelical challenge of hospitality,” Francis said.

The work in bronze and clay by Timothy Schmalz of Kitchener, Ont., depicts more than 100 migrants and refugees from different cultural and racial backgrounds and time periods.

Schmalz, who travelled to the Vatican City for the unveiling, said it was amazing that the sculpture, called “Angels Unawares,” was in the square as a visual reminder that everyone is welcome.Read more

