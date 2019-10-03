Cardinal speaks at Maori King occasion

Wellington Cardinal John Dew emphasised Pope Francis’ solicitude for indigenous peoples at a celebration of the 13th anniversary of Māori King Tuheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII’s coronation.

Cardinal Dew, who was invited to preach at the multi-denominational service part of the celebration on August 20, said a report of the meeting between Pope Francis and King Tuheitia a few weeks ago pointed to the warmth and sense of connection the two had with each other. Read more in NZ Catholic

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.