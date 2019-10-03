  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Church tells thief “It’s hot where you’re going”

Thursday, October 3rd, 2019

A thief stole a brand new air conditioning unit from the grounds of  the Akron Alliance Fellowship Church in Ohio

The church has posted this message on it welcome sign:  “Whoever stole our A C Unit: Keep it. It’s hot where (you’re) going.” Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,