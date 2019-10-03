  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Free of speech or hate speech?

Thursday, October 3rd, 2019

A new wave of posters and stickers promoting a recently-launched white nationalist group have been spotted at Auckland university this week.

A spokesperson for the university has described the group’s views as abhorrent but said they are protected by freedom of speech. Read more

