Sceptics aim to shut down NZ tour by psychic healer

Thursday, October 3rd, 2019

A group aiming to stop a national tour by a New Zealand-based “psychic” is challenging the ethics of the host venues.

The New Zealand Skeptics group has emailed all the venues booked for the tour of spiritual medium Jeanette Wilson, in a bid to shut it down Read more

