Greta Thunberg, Jesus’s successor

A comment about Jesus appointing Greta Thunberg as one of his successors has resurfaced.

After initially defending the tweet, last December the Church of Sweden Malamö deleted the tweet and abandoned the account.

However the church’s Twitter account has resurfaced, retweeting people who supported and praised their “humorous” December tweet.

Saying it would ring its bells during the strike before gathering “for prayer for the future of the earth,” the Church of Sweden Malmö outlined the prayers that would be offered at the gathering.

“We pray that we believe that man is responsible for nurturing and managing Creation so that children are given the opportunity for a future.

“We pray that we know that climate change affects the most vulnerable — poor, children and women. We pray that we believe in man’s ability to change and change.”

The Church of Sweden is a national Evangelical Lutheran church with more than half of the Swedish population claiming membership, although less than two percent attend services.

The Church is the largest Christian denomination in Sweden.

No longer supported by the government, it is known for its liberal position on several theological issues.

While some Swedish Twitter users were amused by the tweet claiming Thunberg to be a successor to Christ, others found the suggestion offensive.

After the global strike, Thunberg had a speaking engagement at the United Nations (UN).

“My message is that we’ll be watching you,” she told the UN.

“This is all wrong, I shouldn’t be up here, I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean.

“Yet, you all come to us young people for hope, how dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words and yet I’m one of the lucky ones.

“People are suffering, people are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing,” Thunberg continued.

“We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you.”

