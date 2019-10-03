Vatican investigating Heralds of the Gospel

The Vatican is investigating a church group called the Heralds of the Gospel.

It has appointed a commissioner, Brazilian Cardinal Raymundo Damasceno Assis, to take charge of the Herald investigation.

A similar oversight was ordered for the Legionaries of Christ after a scandal involving its founder and an apostolic visitation.

The Vatican says the commissioner’s appointment “should not be considered a punishment, but an initiative intended for the good of the association, and an attempt to resolve existing problems.”

The Vatican further itentifies the problems as relating to

deficiencies concerning government,

the lives of the members of the Council,

vocation ministry,

the training of new recruits,

administration,

the management of works, and

the collection of resources.

Controversy about the group arose in 2017 when a video of a meeting between Msgr. Cla Dias and 60 priests of the religious association was made public on social media.

In the video, a priest standing next to the founder read several claims made by a demon during an exorcism.

At the exorcism the demon is alleged to have said “the Vatican is mine”.

It also foretold the death of Pope Francis – a prediction that caused some of those being filmed in the video, including Msgr. Cla Dias, to laugh.

Other videos released online show practices by the Heralds that are not included in the Catholic Church’s Rite of Exorcism.

These include using the names of Plinio de Oliveira, his mother and of Dias to drive out demons. The videos also showed physical abuse against people who are allegedly possessed.

In overseeing the Heralds of the Gospel, Cardinal Assis will have help from Monsignor José Aparecido Gonçalves de Almedia, an auxiliary bishop of Brasilia, and Sister Marian Ambrosio, the Superior General of the Sisters of Divine Providence.

Recognized by the Vatican as an international association of the faithful of pontifical right in 2001, the Heralds has people across the globe.

Some see their strong presence as a way forward for the church.

Recognizable by their brown and white clothing, with a large cross on their chest — like that of the medieval knights — the members of the Heralds remain mostly lay and do not take vows, but dedicate themselves to celibacy and live in communities, male and female.

