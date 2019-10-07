Bishop heading fact-finding mission in Buffalo diocese

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn has been appointed by the Vatican to conduct an investigation of the troubled Buffalo diocese in New York, where Bishop Richard Malone faces accusations of covering up sexual abuse by priests.

The announcement was made late October 3 by the Brooklyn Diocese, following a request from the papal embassy in the U.S.

A communique from the embassy stated that Bishop DiMarzio would conduct an apostolic visitation, which it described as “a non-judicial and non-administrative process that requires confidentiality.” Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.