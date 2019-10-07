America’s Cup: Catholic Church blesses Luna Rossa?

Italian Challenger of Record Luna Rossa has launched its first AC75 in Cagliari, Sardinia.

Last Thursday, TVNZ reported that the boat was blessed by the Catholic Church (sic), before being christened by Miuccia Prada, head designer of the fashion label and the wife of the team’s boss.

Should New Zealanders get the impression that all 1.3 billion Catholics are putting their weight behind the Italian team it should be pointed out that it was His Excellency Monsignor Arrigo Miglio, Archbishop of Cagliari, who performed the blessing, not the whole Catholic church.

Maybe Team New Zealand should also invoke divine help from the Bishop of Auckland.

