Seminary students confessed to plants

Catholic laity are generally understanding about priestly indiscretion. We know that a hungry man cannot be judged for stealing a loaf of bread. But for some reason, many lay people believe that the tradition of celibacy for priests, goes back to the apostles. That is not so. Paul tells us that he apostles, including Peter,
At dusk in this small indigenous village, Antelmo Pereira calls local Catholics to prayer, changes into a white robe and leads a religious service that is the closest thing the faithful in this remote part of the Amazon can get to a proper Mass. Speaking in the indigenous Ticuna language, he leads a recital of
Pope Francis has jokingly referred to a newly released book chronicling the American-led resistance to the papacy as a "bomb." Now, in a new interview with Crux, Nicolas Senèze, (pictured) author of said book and Rome correspondent for the French Catholic newspaper La Croix, unpacks why he believes a small minority of American Catholics have
For both admirers and critics, the personal authority and moral legacy of Pope Francis will be hanging in the balance this month. On Monday (NZ time) he will invite a gathering of bishops, men and women from religious orders, indigenous people and secular experts to think boldly about a remote but ecologically sensitive corner of