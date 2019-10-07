Seminary students confessed to plants

A student from Union Theological Seminary has tweeted: “Today in chapel, we confessed to plants.

Together, we held our grief, joy, regret, hope, guilt and sorrow in prayer; offering them to the beings who sustain us but whose gift we too often fail to honour.

What do you confess to the plants in your life?”

The next day he tweeted: We’ve had many questions about yesterday’s chapel, conducted as part of @ccarvalhaes’ class, “Extractivism: A Ritual/Liturgical Response.

In worship, our community confessed the harm we’ve done to plants, speaking directly in repentance. This is a beautiful ritual.” Read more

News category: Odd Spot.