Auckland Diocese still plans to withdraw from Liston Village

Thursday, October 10th, 2019

The Auckland Catholic Diocese has confirmed that they do not wish to retain Liston Village and will stand by its 2010 contract with the council to quit the site. This is despite the Roskill Voice claims the Diocese had changed its mind. Continue reading

