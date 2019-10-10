Catholics more motivated to donate if ethical investing is assured

Nearly nine in 10 Catholics surveyed said they want their donations to church institutions to be ethically invested and a majority of those responding voiced particular opposition to investments in companies that produce pornography, tobacco products and e-cigarettes, according to a new survey.

The survey for Boston-based Catholic Investment Services found that about 87 percent of respondents would be more likely to donate to Catholic institutions if they knew the money would be invested in ways consistent with church teaching and values.

In contrast, about 14 percent of respondents said ethical investing was not a consideration when donating to Catholic institutions. Read more

