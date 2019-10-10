  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Pope: indigenous people’s feathered headgear no sillier than Vatican hats

Thursday, October 10th, 2019

Pope Francis said tell me: what’s the difference between having feathers on your head and the three-peaked hat worn by certain officials in our dicasters?” he said to applause, referring to the three-pointed red birettas worn by cardinals.

Francis described how upset he became when he heard a snide comment about the feathered headdress worn by an indigenous man at mass on Sunday. Read more

