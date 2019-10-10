  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Mission Estate scores a gold in the Red Blends

Thursday, October 10th, 2019

Mission Estate scored a gold in the Red Blends category with their Mission Estate Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, while neighbouring Church Road grabbed a gold medal for their Hawke’s Bay Chardonnay 2017 in that category. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,