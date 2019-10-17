As Angola drought continues, Church calls for emergency declaration

As a severe drought continues to devastate regions of Angola, the Catholic Church in the country is asking the government to declare a state of emergency, according to Portuguese news agency Lusa.

On Monday, the Angolan government acknowledged a “severe water and grazing crisis” which has affected over 800,000 people in one southern province alone, the Associated Press reports.

Rainfall has been erratic in the southern African nation in the last year, creating what is believed to be the worst drought in at least 20 years. Read more

