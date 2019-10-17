  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Film News: Two Popes wins audience award at Miami Festival

Thursday, October 17th, 2019

Fernando Meirelles’  film, the Two Popes has won the audience award at the Miami Gems Film Festival.

Inspired by a true story, “The Two Popes” stars Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict XVI and Jonathan Pryce as the future Pope Francis in a verbal battle of wits over the future direction of the Catholic Church.

The film is produced by Netflix, which has scheduled a limited theatrical release on Nov. 27 in the U.S. prior to its release on streaming on 20 December. Read more

