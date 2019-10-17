Film News: Two Popes wins audience award at Miami Festival

Fernando Meirelles’ film, the Two Popes has won the audience award at the Miami Gems Film Festival.

Inspired by a true story, “The Two Popes” stars Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict XVI and Jonathan Pryce as the future Pope Francis in a verbal battle of wits over the future direction of the Catholic Church.

The film is produced by Netflix, which has scheduled a limited theatrical release on Nov. 27 in the U.S. prior to its release on streaming on 20 December. Read more

