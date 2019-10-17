  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Pope Francis tweeted support New Orleans football team

Thursday, October 17th, 2019

Pope Francis isn’t known for his love for American football but he posted a tweet that accidentally backed the New Orleans Saints.

“Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new . They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession.”  Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,