Prayers for peace at places of worship in Palmerston North

Thursday, October 17th, 2019

Places of worship in Palmerston North are opening their doors for people to pray for world peace.

People are invited to join in prayers as part of the International Week of Prayer for World Peace, with different churches hosting prayers throughout the week. Palmerston North Interfaith Council spokeswoman Mary Eastham said the group had celebrated the week since 2011. Read more

