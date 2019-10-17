  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Public get closest look at ChristChurch Cathedral since earthquakes

Thursday, October 17th, 2019

People with a passion for the Christ Church Cathedral got to go beyond the fences today, the closest the public has been allowed since the earthquakes.

Plans are still being drafted for the rebuild of the cathedral, but today’s visit attracted those who worked inside its walls for decades. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,