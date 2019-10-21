Hundreds of abused men rescued from Nigerian Quranic school

Police have freed more than 300 young men from torture and abuse in a Quranic school in northern Nigeria.

A police raid on Oct. 14 found them chained and subjected to various physical abuses inside the boarding school based in Katsina.

Katsina’s police chief Sanusi Buba told reporters that the house had more than 300 young men. “They rebelled because of inhuman treatment they have suffered,” he said.

According to him, the school was set up 40 years ago by a 78-year-old Muslim cleric, Bello Mai Almajirai. The residents come from various parts of Nigeria and the neighbouring Niger. Read more

