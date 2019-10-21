Abuse allegation against bishop ‘manifestly unfounded’

A Vatican congregation says an allegation of abuse made against a bishop from Texas is ‘manifestly unfounded’.

The bishop concerned, Auxiliary Bishop George A. Sheltz (73) of Galveston-Houston has returned to public ministry.

He had stepped aside from public priestly duties after being accused with a “false allegation” of sexual abuse from 1971.

The Texas archdiocese says it received the allegation against the bishop, who also is chancellor, in June.

It immediately referred the allegation to the Vatican Congregation for Bishops, “who in turn referred it to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which has competency in these matters.”

A statement released by the archdiocese says:

“The CDF has determined that the allegation against Bishop Sheltz is manifestly unfounded”.

“The Congregation for Bishops has notified us and this brings the matter to a close and Bishop Sheltz is restored to full public ministry.

“We are very grateful Bishop Sheltz is resuming his normal ministry activities effective immediately.”

Sheltz was named an auxiliary bishop for the archdiocese by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012.

Since 2010, Sheltz has held a number of posts in the archdiocese.

He has served as vicar general, chancellor and moderator of the curia for the archdiocese.

He has also been responsible for overseeing the administrative operations of the largest Catholic diocese in Texas and the fifth largest in the United States.

