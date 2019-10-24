Cameroon: Caritas director freed

Father Paul Njokikang, the director of Caritas in Cameroon, has been released from detention. Yesterday, Independent Catholic News (ICN) reported his arrest following Mass on Sunday. He was held by Cameroonian security services at a military base, and freed on Monday night.

It is believed that the Yaounde regime of President Paul Biya came under sustained pressure from the Catholic church both in Cameroon and further afield. On Monday, ICNs article was sent to the papal nuncio in London and Ottawa.

One British Cameroonian activist (requesting anonymity for his own safety) commented, “The pressure on Biya’s regime was just too much.” Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.