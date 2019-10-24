Hong Kong Cardinal urges citizens to protest peacefully

The Apostolic Administrator of Hong Kong, Cardinal John Tong Hon, has urged increasingly-violent demonstrators to regain their inner peace and carry out protests peacefully.

Cardinal Tong sent his appeal in an open letter to local citizens last Friday. The Cardinal said he was deeply pained by the worsening situation in the city.

He acknowledges he is not a politician, and so declines to offer a solution to the crisis. But he does express his hope that God will help the people of Hong Kong to overcome “this period of repeated disorders”.

“When our legitimate requests are not accepted, we may feel disappointed,” Cardinal Tong said. But, he adds: “you must not lose hope, for despair blurs our gaze towards the future, draining our lives.” Read more

