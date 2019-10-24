  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Posters depicting Hong Kong protests removed by Massey University

Thursday, October 24th, 2019

Massey University is being accused of suppressing freedom of speech after staff ripped down posters promoting democracy in Hong Kong.

Several posters supporting the democratic protests in Hong Kong were pasted on advertising columns at the Palmerston North campus on Thursday night by a group of students wanting to raise awareness for the turmoil unfolding in their homeland. Continue reading

