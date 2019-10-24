  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

New Zealand makes list of world’s wealthiest countries

Thursday, October 24th, 2019

New Zealand has made the list of the world’s richest countries for the first time ever.

The latest Global Wealth Report puts New Zealand fifth in the world – partly thanks to our house prices.

The Credit Suisse Research Institute released its report on Tuesday, showing global wealth has risen by NZ$14.2 trillion. That’s a 2.6 per cent increase on last year. Continue reading

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,