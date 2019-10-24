The dishonest cruelty of the thief who drowned Our Lady of the Amazon

What incenses me the most about the theft of the icon of Our Lady of the Amazon from a Rome church this week is that the person who filmed themselves stealing it, and then throwing it in the River Tiber, genuflects on the way into the church.

It is a deep, confident knee-to-the-floor genuflection; the kind I remember trying to emulate as a teenager at the Oxford Oratory, that always ended in my flailing, off-balance, for a pew-end to right myself with.

It comes with practice and devotion, and it tells me that whoever stole the statue – one of Amazon Synod’s many critics, I assume, although I expect we will never find out – understands the importance of symbols and gestures.

Whoever stole Our Lady of the Amazon stopped before they did so to humble themselves before the Real Presence: symbolically, by genuflecting.

Given what they went on to do next, I wonder if He might have told them not to bother.

Catholicism is a faith that is rich in symbols, as the wonderful Dawn Eden Goldstein pointed out, in the aftermath of the theft, in a Twitter thread dedicated to some of the ways the Church represented the persons of the Trinity throughout the ages: pelicans, a dove, a shepherd, bees (my favourite).

Not to mention the representation of the Evangelists as a winged man, a lion, an ox and an eagle.

Mary herself is represented in Christian art as, or alongside, flowers or fruit, symbols of her fertility: spiritual, as well as biological.

This is important, because Catholic commentators have complained loudly that the statue – of a kneeling, pregnant woman – recalls pagan fertility cults.

Crisis Magazine was alarmed by an unnamed Vatican source saying it represents “Mother Earth, fertility, woman, life”. US priest and blogger Fr John Zuhlsdorf called it a “Pachamama demon idol” [Pachamama is a Peruvian goddess].

What do the indigenous Catholic who brought the icon with them to a Vatican synod say it represents?

The woman who asked Pope Francis to bless it told him it was Our Lady of the Amazon.

Commentators, then, who continue to insist that the statue it isn’t what the Amazon Catholics say, an icon of Our Lady, must think either that they are lying – perhaps part of a larger plot to infiltrate the Church with pagan demons?

Or maybe they think they are ignorant, failing to realise that the real Mary, a first century Jewish teenager, was, in fact, a porcelain-white brunette who wore a lot of blue.

The Vatican hasn’t helped. Continue reading

Image: CNS/Paul Haring

