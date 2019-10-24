Vatican’s asset manager says Holy See is not going broke

On October 2, former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murdering Botham Jean in his own home. Guyger claims she entered Jean’s apartment by accident (she lived on the floor above) and, mistaking him for a burglar, shot him dead. Jean was eating a bowl of ice cream. Following Guyger’s sentencing, Jean’s 18-year-old Read more
Peter Hünermann, one of the world’s leading Catholic theologians and an expert on the Second Vatican Council, says the “Amazon Synod” is an integral part of the process for Church reform that Pope Francis mapped out at the very start of his pontificate more than six years ago. The 90-year-old German priest-professor recently told the Read more
What incenses me the most about the theft of the icon of Our Lady of the Amazon from a Rome church this week is that the person who filmed themselves stealing it, and then throwing it in the River Tiber, genuflects on the way into the church. It is a deep, confident knee-to-the-floor genuflection; the Read more
Saints don’t fit into the usual categories of right and left, conservative and liberal. This is certainly the case with Newman, a 19th-century English intellectual giant and Catholic priest who at the height of his very considerable public renown left a distinguished post at Oxford to start a school and work among the poor of Read more