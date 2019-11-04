Celebrating 40 years of making wine

Paul Mooney is celebrating 40 years of winemaking at Mission Estate, making him one of New Zealand’s most experienced winemakers.

When Paul started, a block was planted on Mission Estate’s Taradale vineyard.

The grapes from that block have been used to create Paul’s 40th vintage – an old vine Semillon wine with complex and sweet aromas of citrus and beeswax with hints of tropical fruit and flinty notes. Read more

