Celebrating 40 years of making wine

Monday, November 4th, 2019

Paul Mooney is celebrating 40 years of winemaking at Mission Estate, making him one of New Zealand’s most experienced winemakers.

When Paul started, a block was planted on Mission Estate’s Taradale vineyard.

The grapes from that block have been used to create Paul’s 40th vintage – an old vine Semillon wine with complex and sweet aromas of citrus and beeswax with hints of tropical fruit and flinty notes. Read more

