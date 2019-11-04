  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Asthma carbon footprint ‘as big as eating meat’

Monday, November 4th, 2019

Many people with asthma could cut their carbon footprint and help save the environment by switching to “greener” medications, UK researchers say.

Making the swap would have as big an “eco” impact as turning vegetarian or becoming an avid recycler, they say.

Many people with asthma could cut their carbon footprint and help save the environment by switching to “greener” medications, UK researchers say. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,